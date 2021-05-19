Prospect Park to host summer family yoga classes

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drone image over Troy, NY

Drone photo over the Troy Hidden Garden neighborhoods. (Hudson Reality Capture / Friends of Prospect Park)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Prospect Park will be hosting a free family yoga series this summer. The 10 week series will be free and open to the public. The first event of the series will be on June 30 and will continue every Wednesday through September 4. 

Classes will be held outdoors from 5:15-6 p.m., weather permitting.

This health-minded community series will be presented by Heartspace Yoga & Healing Arts. The featured instructors for the series will be Nikki Rogers and Toni Smith. Both are certified and experienced Capital Region teachers who will present beginner level classes that will be fun, engaging, and suitable for all ages.

“The Friends of Prospect Park are delighted to be working with Heartspace Yoga to create this wonderful weekly event this summer in Prospect Park,” said President of the Friends, Peter Grimm. “We urge all who attend to bring a picnic supper to enjoy after the class and to take advantage of the many amenities the park has to offer.”

“Be prepared to enjoy a fun and healthy experience that will connect you to each other and to this beautiful park,” said Elizabeth Kasius from Heartspace Yoga.

Any cancellations, due to weather, will be posted on Facebook. No registration is necessary, all are welcome. Bring a towel or a yoga mat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire