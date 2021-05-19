Prospect Park to host summer family yoga classes

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Prospect Park will be hosting a free family yoga series this summer. The 10 week series will be free and open to the public. The first event of the series will be on June 30 and will continue every Wednesday through September 4.

Classes will be held outdoors from 5:15-6 p.m., weather permitting.

This health-minded community series will be presented by Heartspace Yoga & Healing Arts. The featured instructors for the series will be Nikki Rogers and Toni Smith. Both are certified and experienced Capital Region teachers who will present beginner level classes that will be fun, engaging, and suitable for all ages.

“The Friends of Prospect Park are delighted to be working with Heartspace Yoga to create this wonderful weekly event this summer in Prospect Park,” said President of the Friends, Peter Grimm. “We urge all who attend to bring a picnic supper to enjoy after the class and to take advantage of the many amenities the park has to offer.”

“Be prepared to enjoy a fun and healthy experience that will connect you to each other and to this beautiful park,” said Elizabeth Kasius from Heartspace Yoga.

Any cancellations, due to weather, will be posted on Facebook. No registration is necessary, all are welcome. Bring a towel or a yoga mat.