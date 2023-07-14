TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The company that owns the Harbour Point Gardens Apartments in Troy released a statement after the city shut down work at the complex.

Lexington Property Group said they have followed directions from an independent engineer brought in by the city. They believe at least some tenants should be allowed to return home. They also claim Troy officials keep adding new requirements, which the owners say involve routine maintenance.

The Troy City Council voted unanimously earlier in the week to subpoena the property owners. City leaders claimed they have not made enough progress in trying to fix the issues.

More than 100 tenants were forced to evacuate more than three weeks ago over concerns about falling bricks.