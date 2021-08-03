Private wells near local middle school to be tested for PFOAs

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dozen private water wells near the Algonquin Middle School in Averill Park will be tested after low levels of PFOA contamination were found.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are supporting Rensselaer County’s efforts to sample the wells.

New York’s new PFOA regulations limited the levels to 10 parts per trillion and mandated testing in schools. In January 2021, tests showed PFOA at 12 parts per trillion, and the school switched to bottled water.

A spokesperson for the DEC said no specific source of contamination was identified.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire