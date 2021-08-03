Private wells near local middle school to be tested for PFOAs

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dozen private water wells near the Algonquin Middle School in Averill Park will be tested after low levels of PFOA contamination were found.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are supporting Rensselaer County’s efforts to sample the wells.

New York’s new PFOA regulations limited the levels to 10 parts per trillion and mandated testing in schools. In January 2021, tests showed PFOA at 12 parts per trillion, and the school switched to bottled water.

A spokesperson for the DEC said no specific source of contamination was identified.