TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 11th annual “Pride of our Nation… Pride of our College” exhibition at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is open in the Marvin Library Learning Commons, and will remain open through Friday, December 16. The exhibit includes a changing collection of photos and memorabilia of veterans, active military, and service members in connection to the college.

What started as a collection of a handful of photos has grown into an exhibition with more than 100 photos and keepsakes. Memorabilia such as dog tags, medals, full uniforms, and historic documents are submitted by current students, faculty, and staff that pertain to the military careers of a relative or themselves.

The exhibition’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibition is closed on Sunday.