TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District will host Pride Night Out on Friday, June 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., around Monument Square. This block party will be celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community for pride month with vendors, live music, and more.

DJ Phoenix and live entertainment will be provided from all over the area. Attendees are encouraged to dress in pride colors, can view some of the Pride-inspired business windows in town, and vote on which one is their favorite.