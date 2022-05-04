TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is currently a power outage in Troy and North Greenbush. According to the National Grid Outage Map, around 2,400 customers are without power.

The Troy Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area. Multiple intersections in the south end of Troy are without traffic signals. Police said this includes the intersection of Mill Street and Burden Avenue.

Police said National Grid has been notified of the outages. The estimated restoration time according to the outage map is 2:15 p.m. Stick with NEWS10 as this develops.