EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in parts of Rensselaer County experienced another widespread power outage for about 90 minutes on Tuesday. According to the National Grid Outage Map, around 12,000 customers were without power.

On Sunday, the county experienced a similar power outage due to a major equipment failure at the East Greenbush substation. National Grid said Tuesday’s outage was due to an equipment malfunction at the same East Greenbush substation, but was not the same piece of equipment that failed on Sunday.

Parts of East Greenbush, Schodack, Rensselaer, and Troy were affected by the outage. National Grid said those customers were switched to new equipment and power was restored as of 3:45 p.m.

National Grid said the next step is to inspect and make repairs to the faulty equipment.