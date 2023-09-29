EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department is investigating a serious car crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of Route 4 and the Albany Hudson Electric Trail. Both lanes of traffic are closed on Route 4, and police say the driver involved in the crash is cooperating with the investigation.

The portion of Route 4 between Iroquois Drive and Pittsfield Avenue is closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Information regarding the crash is limited at this time.