TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy recognized a local man Friday, who had a large impact on the community. The city dedicated a portion of 7th Avenue outside the Boys & Girls Club.

It was renamed Earl Harrison Way. Harrison died earlier in the year, but his legacy lives on. He served as a coach, mentor, and educator at the Boys & Girls Club and Troy City Schools. He inspired many young people.

“The city of Troy was blessed to have a man of his talents, his values, and his dedication in our community,” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said. “We are a better community because of his contributions.”

Earl Harrison Way is located between State Street and Congress Street.