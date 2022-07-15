EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The East Greenbush Police Department warned the public Thursday that the “Felony Lane Gang” might be operating in the area again. The notorious group of criminals is known to steal items like purses or wallets from unlocked cars, and at times will even break windows if those types of items are in plain sight.

The suspects then use them to try to steal cash from bank accounts, by impersonating the car’s driver. The “gang” tends to target places like parks or gyms, police said, where people would often leave their personal belongings in their cars instead of carrying them.

Police officials reminded the public that, most of the time, the criminals will target cars where personal items can be seen through the windows. If you have to leave these items in your car, police say you should lock them in your trunk.

If you have any questions or see any suspicious activity, the East Greenbush Police ask you to contact them at (518) 479-2525.