TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amidst National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is currently happening from September 18-24, state troopers will be hosting a free car seat safety check event on Sunday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Center Brunswick Fire Department located at 1045 Hoosick Road in Troy.

Certified passenger safety technicians will install, inspect and/or check children’s car seats for free. Car seat technicians will be available to answer questions. No reservations are needed.