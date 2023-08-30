TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the owner of a dog located in Prospect Park on Wednesday morning. Police say the dog showed visible signs of neglect, including malnourishment. The dog was also reportedly covered in feces and urine.

The Animal Control Officer is investigating the matter. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421. Tips can also be submitted online at www.troypd.org.