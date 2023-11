RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing person. Police say Richard Ody was last seen on November 8.

A missing person report was filed on November 13. Police believe Ody could be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about Ody or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rensselaer Police Department Detective’s Office.