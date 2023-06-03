TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department and State Police have issued an abducted vulnerable adult alert. According to police, an unknown black woman who was last seen on Friday, June 2 is believed to be endangered.
Police say the woman was last seen on Peoples Avenue near 15th Street in Troy at 7:16 p.m. on June 2. She was seen being forced into a 2015 silver Mercedes Benz GK3 SUV with New York registration KAH2293.
The photo below shows the man involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to please call (518)270-4421 or 911.