TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department and State Police have issued an abducted vulnerable adult alert. According to police, an unknown black woman who was last seen on Friday, June 2 is believed to be endangered.

Police say the woman was last seen on Peoples Avenue near 15th Street in Troy at 7:16 p.m. on June 2. She was seen being forced into a 2015 silver Mercedes Benz GK3 SUV with New York registration KAH2293.

The photo below shows the man involved in the incident.

(Provided by NYSDCJS)

Anyone with information is asked to please call (518)270-4421 or 911.