TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department and State Police have issued a missing vulnerable adult alert. Michael J. Hart, 55, was last seen in Troy on June 3.

Hart is developmentally disabled and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Marvin Avenue in Troy at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

He was last seen wearing a green work t-shirt, black work boots, a black baseball hat, a gray hand brace, a blue and orange bookbag, and a wallet with a chain. He also has a tattoo of a wolf on his arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (518)270-4411 or 911.