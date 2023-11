EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are currently looking for a missing 15-year-old from East Greenbush who may be in need of medical attention. Police say Brianna Hanks was last seen on Kitty Court in Rensselaer on Tuesday. Police believe she is on foot.

Hanks stands at 5’5″, weighs roughly 174 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Department at (518) 479-2525 or 911.