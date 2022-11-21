TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School, walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one has had contact with her since Thursday. Jett weighs 140 pounds, is 5 feet 2 inches, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored camo coat, gray sweatpants, green sneakers, and a light pink hoodie. Jett is known to frequent South Troy and could possibly be trying to travel to North Carolina to visit family.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-0128. If you think Jett is in immediate danger, you can call 911.