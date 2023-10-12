RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have provided an updated image of Chante Ballo and provided more information regarding who she was last seen with since she was reported missing. Ballo was last seen wearing all-black clothing with white sneakers.

Ballo is approximately 5’5″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is believed to be with Gabriel Vargas, a 5’8″ male with black hair and brown eyes, who weighs around 170 pounds.

Police say Ballo may have traveled to the Richmond Hill area of Queens in New York City. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ballo is asked to contact East Greenbush Police at (518) 479-2525.