Police need help with explosive investigation in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating “the detonation of a low-energy improvised explosive device” placed under a vehicle at a Schaghticoke home on March 1. If you or someone you know has information about the incident, contact investigators at (518) 279-4427.

Police say the incident took place at approximately 4:39 a.m. near Pinehurst and Pleasant Streets. They think the explosive may have been planted between the evening of Sunday, February 28, and the morning of Monday, March 1.