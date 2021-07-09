Police need help to find missing Troy man

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are searching for Alexander Miller, 23, of Troy, last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Key Bank on Hoosick Street.

Police say Miller was reported missing by family members when he did not return home. He is also known as “Alex” or “AJ.” He is white with black or brown hair and blue eyes. Police list his height at about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and his weight at 165 pounds. The missing poster says he stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 225.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and black shoes. He has a large, stylized “Death Eater” tattoo from Harry Potter on his left forearm. He drives a 2011 white Subaru Forester with license plates reading JMH4707 and Spiderman center caps on the hubcaps.

If you or someone you know has information on Miller, contact New York State Police at (518) 477-9333.