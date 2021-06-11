Police need help finding suspect in Pittstown homicide

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are still investigating a June 9 homicide in Pittstown. As of Friday, they’re seeking help from the public to find a suspect by sharing some potentially identifying crime scene evidence.

State police posted slightly altered images depicting a sweatshirt found at the scene of the homicide. They think the images may be a clue that belongs to the culprit and could lead to a break in the case. If you or someone you know has information about the owner of this garment or the homicide, contact the crime tip line at (800) 448-3847 or send an email.

Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Miller was killed in his Pittstown home on Wednesday morning. Police say they’re on the lookout for three suspects.