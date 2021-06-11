Police need help finding suspect in Pittstown homicide

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are still investigating a June 9 homicide in Pittstown. As of Friday, they’re seeking help from the public to find a suspect by sharing some potentially identifying crime scene evidence.

State police posted slightly altered images depicting a sweatshirt found at the scene of the homicide. They think the images may be a clue that belongs to the culprit and could lead to a break in the case. If you or someone you know has information about the owner of this garment or the homicide, contact the crime tip line at (800) 448-3847 or send an email.

Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Miller was killed in his Pittstown home on Wednesday morning. Police say they’re on the lookout for three suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire