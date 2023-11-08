NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two residents of Wynantskill were taken into custody following an investigation into shots fired on October 29. Edward Goyette, 45, and Jessica Johnson, 40, were arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and are scheduled to return at a later date.

According to police, a male reported that someone fired a shotgun at him during a dispute at a party. The male was not shot but sustained injuries while escaping the scene. He was treated at Samaritan Hospital for lacerations.

Officers say Goyette was the one who allegedly fired the shots. Police could not determine if the shotgun was fired in the direction of a particular person. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Goyette was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon – ammunition feeding device, menacing in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Johnson was charged with criminal possession of an assault weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon – ammunition feeding device. Police say the firearm and other weapons located were non-compliant with the SAFE Act.