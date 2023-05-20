TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an alleged stabbing incident. The stabbing reportedly happened Friday night at the convenience store at 867 River Street.

Police said an employee was stabbed in the leg after an alleged dispute in the store. The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspect is a young man.

Detectives are investigating and working to identify the suspect. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.