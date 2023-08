TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl. Police say Rosa Elizabeth is missing and is believed to be endangered after getting into an unknown car on Tuesday around 11:40 p.m.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and may be traveling to New York City or Long Island. Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Troy Police at (518) 270-4421.