SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Sand Lake on State Route 150 on Saturday. Police say Steven Zipkin (39, Nassau), sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, around 6:53 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 150 in Sand Lake for reports of a car and motorcycle crash with severe injuries. Police say on arrival, they identified Zipkin as the motorcycle driver.

Police say after an investigation, they found Zipkin was overtaking cars southbound and had failed to observe a car entering the roadway and struck it. No one else was injured during the crash.