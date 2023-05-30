HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on State Route 22 in Hoosick Falls. Michael Cameron, 44, of Eagle Bridge, was declared dead on the scene.

On Monday, around 8:06 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 22 in Hoosick Falls for reports of a car vs. motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries. Troopers say Cameron, who was identified as the motorcycle driver, was driving northbound and overtook a car in a no-passing zone.

A car driving southbound was taking a left turn, and upon returning to the northbound lane, Cameron struck the turning car. Cameron was declared deceased, and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.