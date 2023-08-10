BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Hoosick Road in Brunswick. According to police, Christopher Lockrow, 28, of Valley Falls, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

On August 9 at 1:36 p.m., troopers responded to Hoosick Road near McChesney Avenue for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The initial investigation determined that Lockrow was traveling eastbound operating a motorcycle when a car entered the roadway from McChesney Avenue preparing to travel westbound, resulting in Lockrow striking the vehicle.

Lockrow suffered severe injuries from the crash and was transported to Samaritan Hospital, where he was later declared deceased. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.