Police investigating fatal car accident in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died in a car crash at the intersection of North Lake Avenue and Frear Park Road in Brunswick.

Police are investigating the two-car motor vehicle accident. Deputies say a vehicle pulling out from Frear Park road, heading eastbound, hit a southbound vehicle on North Lake Avenue.

One driver, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced deceased on scene. The other driver went to Albany Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

The names of the drivers will be released after their families have been notified.

