GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was struck by a falling piece of equipment and was declared dead on the scene.

State Police of Brunswick responded to R.J. Valente Gravel on State Route 2 in Grafton at around 8:13 Saturday morning to a report of an industrial accident. State Police were assisted by the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Grafton Fire Department. The incident is still under investigation.