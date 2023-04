EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department has released the name of the fatality in Thursday’s fatal fire at the Hanley Mobile Home Park. The victim has been identified as 91-year-old Regina Seaton.

Police say with the NYS Cause and Origin Team and the Rensselaer County Fire Investigators, the cause of the fire was determined to be a coffee maker or hot plate plugged in on a stovetop.