WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department has released the name of the woman who perished in a Wynantskill housefire, that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. Police have identified the 82-year-old woman as Antonette Oswald.

The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigations are jointly investigating the housefire, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol. Police said on Sunday it is too early to speculate a cause for the fire.