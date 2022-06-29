TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.

According to Robert Appleton, New York State Police Captain of Bureau of Criminal Investigation for Troop G, they are pursuing new leads in the case. He said New York State Policeare still getting and have been getting tips over the past few years.

Rainwalker was last seen by his adoptive father Stephen Kerr, who told police he had run off from his family home on Hill Street in Greenwich. It’s been more than 10 years since New York State Police labeled this case as a likely homicide.

The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department said Kerr remains a person of interest, but he and his wife Jocelyn McDonald deny he had any involvement in Rainwalker’s disappearance. This case has been in the national spotlight as well, being featured on the popular Crime Junkie podcast.

Appleton gave no details on what has been found, if anything, but said this is still an active investigation.