TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 11:14 p.m. Thursday night, Troy Police patrol officers responded to the report of a hostage situation at the Stewart’s Shop on Vandenburgh Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two employees and one suspect inside the store. All three were men.

Police say there was also significant damage to the front of the building when they first arrived. The suspect inside the building was standing behind the counter, allegedly holding a knife to the throat of one employee.

Officers took positions outside the store and the Crisis Negotiation Team established communication with the suspect through the broken front door. Within a few minutes, the suspect released one of the employees but continued to stand behind the second, while police say he held the weapon to the employee’s throat.

After nearly one hour of negotiations, the suspect released the second employee, put down his alleged weapon, and surrendered to officers without incident. The suspect was removed from the scene and taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The location and hostages appear to have been chosen at random, according to police, and the suspect’s actions appear to be the result of a mental health crisis. The incident is still being investigated and criminal charges are pending.

Troy Police Captain Raymond White says, thanks to the excellent work by members of the Crisis Negotiation Team, no injuries were reported in the incident. Captain White believes the best possible outcome was achieved.