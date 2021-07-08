Police arrest 2, including juvenile, after stolen car chase on Northway

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police report the arrest of two people after police pursuit in an allegedly stolen vehicle. One is a 17-year-old minor, and the other is Devin Caldwell, 22, of Troy.

Police say they tried to pull over a stolen car they encountered on River Street in Troy on Wednesday night and pursued the car when it fled. Troy police say they followed the vehicle onto Alternate Route 7 and eventually onto the northbound Northway before ending the chase.

Next, New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office took up the chase on the Northway. Ultimately, when the vehicle ran out of gas and stopped on Milford’s Way in Halfmoon everyone in the car fled on foot. Police located three individuals and arrested two.

Police say they’re holding the vehicle “pending future potential search warrant.” They could not confirm how many passengers fled the car, yet they say they do not believe there is any public danger.

Caldwell and the juvenile offender both face the same charges, which are two felonies and a misdemeanor: