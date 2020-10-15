Police arrest 1 with 56th illegal gun recovered in Troy in 2020

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say patrol officers arrested Nyir S. Brown, 20, of Troy on Wednesday morning, allegedly for having an illegal gun.

Troy police working the midnight shift were patrolling the area around Hoosick and 8th Streets at about 2:25 a.m. While making their rounds, they say they encountered Brown, who they knew had an open arrest warrant.

They detained Brown and say they found a loaded handgun in his pocket. When they tried to arrest him, he struggled and attempted to flee the area. Troy police say Brown has no permit to possess a firearm in New York.

After catching him, they charged Brown with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. These charges carry up to 16 years with a conviction, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Police say this is the 56th gun they’ve confiscated in 2020.

