Police arrest 1 after search yields heroin, fentanyl

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jonathan P. Welch, 28, of Hoosick Falls. They say that he had a quantity of fentanyl-laced heroin packaged for sale.

Police say they received several anonymous tips that lead to a six-month investigation into Welch. They say that when they executed a search warrant at Welch’s address, they found about 800 bags of heroin that tested positive for fentanyl, along with packaging material, surveillance equipment, and scales.

Police arrested Welch on May 6, and charged him with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of narcotic drug with intent to sell

Welch was booked and released to appear in court at a later date. However, police say that after his release, “a subsequent investigation revealed a warrant out of Vermont State Parole.” It was not immediately clear why it was not discovered during the previous months-long investigation.

Police arrested him again on Thursday, and he’s now awaiting extradition.