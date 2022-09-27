POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Poestenkill Library is encouraging everyone to think green and reduce waste this Halloween, as they will be offering a Halloween Costume swap on Wednesday, October 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The library is accepting donations of clean, lightly used Halloween costumes, masks, and accessories in good condition until October 8.

All sizes, infant through adult, are welcome, and can be brought straight to the circulation desk during regular hours. Everyone donating is urged to bring their costumes inside to donate them, and not to leave them outside. All donations are asked to be left with a small description and size.

Everyone is welcome to come pick up a “new to you” Halloween costume. Even if you have not donated to the cause, you are still welcome to pick up a new costume, and vice versa. Those with questions are urged to call the library at (518) 283-3721.