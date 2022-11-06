POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town Board of the Town of Poestenkill has been awarded $3.32M in state funding from the WIIA grant in effort to bring safe drinking water to the residents of Poestenkill and the Averill Park School District. The grant will cover 60% of the estimated cost associated with creating a second water district covering Algonquin Middle School and the surrounding area to assist residents with addressing the PFOA contamination in their water.

“On behalf of the Town of Poestenkill I would like to thank our legislative delegation,

NYS Department of Health, Rensselaer County Department of Health and our staff here

in the Town for their tireless efforts.” Said Supervisor Hammond. “It is through our

combined efforts that we will overcome the challenge that the PFOA contamination

presents in our community’s water. I look forward to continuing to work with our

residents and funding partners to create a water system that will be able to provide safe

potable water to our children and residents for years to come”.