TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy was awarded $10 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The investment from New York State will enable Troy to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and realize key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization. Projects selected for DRI funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy.

At their upcoming meeting, Local Planning Committee (LPC) members will continue to evaluate and select a slate of potential DRI projects that align with the City’s goals for downtown Troy, including creating a walkable downtown and a year-round destination with public space, quality housing, and neighborhood services. Project proposals were received through the City of Troy’s Public Open Call for revitalization projects. Later this month, the LPC will recommend projects to receive funds through the State’s 10M award. In addition to public input, the committee will consider project feasibility, the need for DRI funding, and revitalization impact.

LPC meetings are open to the public and the Troy community is encouraged to attend this fifth LPC meeting for the DRI. Time is provided at the end of each meeting for public comments. The community is also encouraged to express support for specific potential DRI projects by taking a brief online survey.

The next LPC meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 5:00 p.m. at the Capital District Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), 431 River Street, in Troy. Parking is available in the parking lot across from the EOC.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can also participate live on Zoom. On your cell phone, you can dial into the Zoom meeting using the number (646) 558-8656.