PFOA found on 2 more properties in Poestenkill during 5th round of testing

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PFOA was found in the water on two properties in Poestenkill during a fifth round of testing. This comes after PFOA was found on another property in Poestenkill on November 15.

The fifth round of testing was conducted at properties located to the east of Algonquin Middle School. Seventeen properties registered samples showing ten non-detect, five detections of PFOA below the state maximum contaminant level standards for public drinking water, and the two that registered above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion.

Rensselaer County said the property owners have been notified and the Department of Environmental Conservation will be providing bottled water while a home treatment system is installed.

“The county continues to test residences and properties on a voluntary basis, and we continue to work to provide this information to the public as quickly as possible. The five rounds of testing have yet to reveal a source for the contamination in Poestenkill, and the review has expanded to determine whether multiple sources are involved in the Poestenkill area,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

Testing started after PFOA was found at Algonquin Middle School in September. The county said they have collected samples for 89 private wells, with ten wells testing at or above the drinking water standard for PFOA or PFOS. About 20 samples still need to be tested.

The county said the lack of a contamination source has restricted the ability for wide-spread testing. PFOAs have also been found in Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health and Rensselaer County Department of Health are holding two public sessions on December 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Algonquin Middle School Cafeteria. The meetings are to discuss aspects of the investigation and agency response on PFOA in Poestenkill.