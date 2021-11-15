PFOA found at another residence in Poestenkill, testing continues

PFOA was found in the water on another property in Poestenkill during a fourth round of testing (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PFOA was found in the water on another property in Poestenkill during a fourth round of testing. Testing in the area is continuing on a voluntary basis.

The fourth round of testing was conducted at properties located to the north and west of Algonquin Middle School. Eight properties registered samples showing two non-detect, five detections of PFOA below the state maximum contaminant level standards for public drinking water, and the one that registered above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion,

Rensselaer County said the property owner has been notified and the Department of Environmental Conservation will be providing bottled water while a home treatment system is installed.

“The county is testing residences and properties on a voluntary basis, and working to provide this information as quickly and efficiently as possible to the public. We can also report the four rounds of testing have yet to reveal a source for the contamination, and we are in fact reviewing whether there are multiple sources involved in the Poestenkill situation,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

Testing started after PFOA was found at Algonquin Middle School in September. The county said they have collected samples for 72 private wells, with eight wells testing at or above the drinking water standard for PFOA or PFOS. About 36 samples still need to be tested.

The county said the lack of a contamination source has restricted the ability for wide-spread testing. PFOAs have also been found in Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls.