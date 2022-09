TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy. The unnamed pedestrian is thought to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at about 7 p.m. Barker was able to confirm to NEWS10 that the incident took place near 433 River Street.

Troy Police were still at the scene, as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An investigation remains ongoing.