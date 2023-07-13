ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a public hearing comment period regarding the potential environmental justice issues surrounding the proposed renewal of the S.A. Dunne Mine and Construction Demolition Debris Landfill (Dunn Landfill). Two in-person hearings will be held Tuesday, August 8, at the Rensselaer Junior/Senior High School at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

S.A. Dunn & Company, LLC submitted applications to renew and modify its DEC solid waste and mined land reclamation permits in January of 2022. The requests include the proposed construction of a new mechanically stabilized earthen berm along the northern and northeast perimeter of the landfill. The current permits expired in July 2022, per the DEC.

“DEC is committed to ensuring there is an open and transparent process that fully addresses both DEC’s and the community’s concerns about the Dunn Landfill,” said DEC Region 4 Director Anthony Luisi. “Providing opportunities for local residents and stakeholders to review and comment on these applications is critically important in this designated disadvantaged community. DEC encourages community members to attend this public comment hearing and provide comments that DEC experts will consider in the decision-making process prior to issuing a determination on these permit applications. As this process continues, DEC will continue to provide strict oversight of operations at the facility, including regular inspections, to ensure public health and the environment are protected. DEC remains committed to working with the community to address their concerns.”