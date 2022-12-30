HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. They say the fire was caused by a portable propane heater that was in use due to the cold temperatures. According to police, the heater ignited some combustible material inside the club.

Authorities believe the propane fuel, combined with high winds, helped the fire travel throughout the building at high speeds. Several departments responded to fight the blaze that night, battling not only the flames, but also cold temperatures, snow, and the wind.

Three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The building was a total loss. Village of Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen told NEWS10 the community is still reeling from the disaster. Many people shared memories and stories on social media, saying they hope the country club will be rebuilt.