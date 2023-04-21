HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer woman is due in court later this month after she allegedly crashed her car, drunk, with a child inside. A spokesperson for New York State Police said the child was under the age of five and was picked up before officers could make it to the crash scene.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, near Ball Street Extension in Hoosick Falls. It was a one-car crash.

The uninjured driver was identified by police as Helen R. Benn, 45, of Rensselaer. She was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated with a child—Leandra’s Law.

She was taken to the State Police barracks in Brunswick for processing, where she allegedly refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of her blood. Benn was arraigned at the Petersburg Town Court, released on her own recognizance, and ordered to return to Hoosick Town Court on April 27.