Pay-as-your-throw program removed from Troy budget

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discussions on the Troy budget continued Tuesday night with no vote on next year’s budget; however, a decision on the pay-as-you-throw program was postponed.

The program was removed from the budget. It was designed to save residents money while also reducing waste. Residents would need to buy special trash bags and only pay for what they threw away.

But the program received sharp backlash over claims of actually increasing costs while making trash pick up more complicated.

Discussions and a vote likely won’t happen until 2021.