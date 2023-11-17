RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Collar City Clay Guild will be presenting the ninth annual Pottery Market at Pat’s Barn. The event is scheduled for November 18 and 19.

The market will showcase creations from dozens of regional artists. Works will range from functional pottery and ceramic art to jewelry and sculptures.

The event will also hold a raffle featuring items from each potter. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Pat’s Barn is located in Rensselaer Technology Park Campus at 110 Defreest Drive. The event is free to attend and open to the public.