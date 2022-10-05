TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.

New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required. Businesses in downtown Troy locations will serve chowder samples out of their storefronts, and those from outside downtown will serve in partnership with a downtown business.

The event also features entertainment and craft vendors. Online voting for People’s Choice chowder will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday, and winners will be announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District social media pages at 9 p.m.

Participating restaurants

353 at 353 Broadway Buffalo Chicken Chowder by Chef Steven Higgins

518 Donuts at 501 Broadway Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder by Chef Sam Clifford

Bard & Baker, 501 Broadway Autumn Bounty Chowder by Chef Bryan Connor

Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill, 200 Broadway Santa Fe Chicken Chowder and Seafood Chowder by Chef Troy Barrington

Brown’s Brewing Co., 417-419 River Street Reuben Chowder by Chef Nigel Peters

Cafe Euphoria, 225 River Street Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan) and Corn Chowder (Vegetarian) by Chef JC Crooks

La Capital Tacos, 161 Fourth Street Mexican Avocado Chowder by Chef Yair De La Rosa

McAddy’s Pub, 452 Broadway New England Clam Chowder and Pumpkin Bisque by Chef Suzanne Carrk

Muddaddy Flats, 49 Third Street Sweet Potato Bacon Corn Chowder (GF) and Potato Leek Chowder (Vegan, GF) by Chef Dan Frament

Organa Juice Bar, 433 River Street

Plumb Oyster Bar, 15 Second Street Cajun Seafood Chowder by Chef Adryana Washock

The Ruck, 104 Third Street Beer Cheese and Brat Chowder by Chef Emily Allen

Ryan’s Wake, 403 River Street Kitty McCraken’s New England Clam Chowder by Chef Jay McCarthy

Slidin’ Dirty, 9 First Street

Tara Kitchen, 172 River Street Chicken Corn Chowder (GF) by Chef Josh Gabri

Tatu Tacos & Tequila, 100 Congress Street Smoked Tomato and Corn Chowder with Grilled Cheese Crouton by Chef Kareem NeJame

DeFazio’s, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street Clam Chowder Pizza by Chef Matt DeFazio

Tipsy Moose, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street BBQ Brisket Chowder by Chef Benjamin Kener

Iron Works Grill, Monument Square Entertainment Hub Piggylicious Cheesy Mac Chowder by Chefs Howard and Deb Vincent



On-street parking in the Central Business District is free on Sundays. Free parking is also available in city lots and garages.