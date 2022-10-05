TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.

New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required. Businesses in downtown Troy locations will serve chowder samples out of their storefronts, and those from outside downtown will serve in partnership with a downtown business.

The event also features entertainment and craft vendors. Online voting for People’s Choice chowder will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday, and winners will be announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District social media pages at 9 p.m.

Participating restaurants

  • 353 at 353 Broadway
    • Buffalo Chicken Chowder by Chef Steven Higgins
  • 518 Donuts at 501 Broadway
    • Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder by Chef Sam Clifford
  • Bard & Baker, 501 Broadway
    • Autumn Bounty Chowder by Chef Bryan Connor
  • Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill, 200 Broadway
    • Santa Fe Chicken Chowder and Seafood Chowder by Chef Troy Barrington
  • Brown’s Brewing Co., 417-419 River Street
    • Reuben Chowder by Chef Nigel Peters
  • Cafe Euphoria, 225 River Street
    • Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan) and Corn Chowder (Vegetarian) by Chef JC Crooks
  • La Capital Tacos, 161 Fourth Street
    • Mexican Avocado Chowder by Chef Yair De La Rosa
  • McAddy’s Pub, 452 Broadway
    • New England Clam Chowder and Pumpkin Bisque by Chef Suzanne Carrk
  • Muddaddy Flats, 49 Third Street
    • Sweet Potato Bacon Corn Chowder (GF) and Potato Leek Chowder (Vegan, GF) by Chef Dan Frament
  • Organa Juice Bar, 433 River Street
  • Plumb Oyster Bar, 15 Second Street
    • Cajun Seafood Chowder by Chef Adryana Washock
  • The Ruck, 104 Third Street
    • Beer Cheese and Brat Chowder by Chef Emily Allen
  • Ryan’s Wake, 403 River Street
    • Kitty McCraken’s New England Clam Chowder by Chef Jay McCarthy
  • Slidin’ Dirty, 9 First Street
  • Tara Kitchen, 172 River Street
    • Chicken Corn Chowder (GF) by Chef Josh Gabri
  • Tatu Tacos & Tequila, 100 Congress Street
    • Smoked Tomato and Corn Chowder with Grilled Cheese Crouton by Chef Kareem NeJame
  • DeFazio’s, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street
    • Clam Chowder Pizza by Chef Matt DeFazio
  • Tipsy Moose, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street
    • BBQ Brisket Chowder by Chef Benjamin Kener
  • Iron Works Grill, Monument Square Entertainment Hub
    • Piggylicious Cheesy Mac Chowder by Chefs Howard and Deb Vincent

On-street parking in the Central Business District is free on Sundays. Free parking is also available in city lots and garages.