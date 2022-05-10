NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winter Street Extension from Bloomingrove Drive to Route 4 will be closed on Thursday, May 12 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The North Greenbush Police said this is to allow the road to be paved.

Local traffic will only be allowed for those who reside on that part of the closed road. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zones and pay close attention to all traffic signage. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license suspension.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.