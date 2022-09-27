TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Congress Street in Troy is set to close for road work. Congress Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue will be closed on September 30 for utility work.

This part of the street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4th Street and 5th Avenue near Congress Street will remain open. Cars coming down Congress Street can detour up 6th Avenue to Broadway to 3rd Street.

Traffic delays are expected. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, and use caution in the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.